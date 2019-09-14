Kiwi para swimmer Cameron Leslie breaks freestyle world record to win gold

Kiwi para swimmer Cameron Leslie set a new world record in his S4 50m freestyle gold medal victory at the World Para Swimming Championships in London.

Leslie, 29, clocked a gold medal winning time of 37.14 seconds, beating the previous record of 37.54 that had stood for 15 years.

The win is just the latest success for Leslie, who earlier this week claimed gold in the S4 50m backstroke with a new Oceania record of 42.13 seconds.