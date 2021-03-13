Kiwi Olympic stars claim world championship titles in freeski, snowboard

New Zealand Olympic stars Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are on top of the world after they both claimed titles at the FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships today in Aspen, USA.
The Wanaka teenagers continue to prove their Olympic bronze medals were no fluke, with Sadowski-Synnott winning world championship snowboard slopestyle gold for the second successive year, and Porteous taking the throne in freeski halfpipe.
Sadowski-Synnott became the first person to defend a snowboarding world championship title, while Porteous became the first Kiwi to win a world championship in freeski.
It was a clutch performance which saw Sadowski-Synnott jump from dead last to top spot on the very last run of the competition.
“I knew if I landed my run I had a good chance of taking the top spot,” Sadowski-Synnott said.
“It was all up to me, I knew I could do those tricks, I was just trying to get it done so I could defend the title.”
Competition continues for the New Zealand team tomorrow with Finn Bilous competing in the finals of the freeski slopestyle having qualified in fourth place on Friday NZT.