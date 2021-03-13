Kiwi Olympic stars claim world championship titles in freeski, snowboard

New Zealand Olympic stars Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are on top of the world after they both claimed titles at the FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships today in Aspen, USA.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott stands atop the podium after claiming slopestyle gold at the FIS World Championships in Aspen, USA. Source: Supplied

The Wanaka teenagers continue to prove their Olympic bronze medals were no fluke, with Sadowski-Synnott winning world championship snowboard slopestyle gold for the second successive year, and Porteous taking the throne in freeski halfpipe.

Sadowski-Synnott became the first person to defend a snowboarding world championship title, while Porteous became the first Kiwi to win a world championship in freeski.

It was a clutch performance which saw Sadowski-Synnott jump from dead last to top spot on the very last run of the competition.

“I knew if I landed my run I had a good chance of taking the top spot,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“It was all up to me, I knew I could do those tricks, I was just trying to get it done so I could defend the title.”