Kiwi Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh shows off eye-popping gym routine, smashing out ridiculous bench press and squat

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has posted online today an impressive video of his current training regime.
The 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist posted on Twitter a video of himself bench pressing and squatting some ridiculous amount of weight in the gym.
Walsh bagged a silver at the first Diamond League meet last month in Eugene, Oregon – throwing a best of 21.7 metres.
American Rio Olympic champion Ryan Crouser took out the shot put event with a throw of 22.43 metres.
