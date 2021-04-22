TODAY |

Kiwi Olympians given access to Covid saliva tests

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Olympic Team will have access to new non-invasive saliva PCR tests for Covid-19 ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games this August.

NZ Olympians will have access to Covid saliva testing. Source: Photosport

“We’re delighted to have access to a fast, accurate and non-invasive test for our Teams departing for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022,” New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith said.

“We will need to process some 1000-plus tests in the pre-departure window so we’re pleased to have Rako Science to help us achieve these.”

The Rako Science saliva test is New Zealand’s only scientifically validated test, and is fast, non-invasive and highly accurate.

Japanese government immigration requires all athletes and support teams to provide a certified negative PCR test within 72 hours before departing for the Olympics.

