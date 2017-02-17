Kiwi NFL player Paul Lasike sets new goal to make active roster for Chicago Bears

Kiwi NFL player Paul Lasike has set a new goal in 2017 - to cement his position in the Chicago Bears' active roster.

Lasike, 26, has had a roller-coaster ride in the NFL after being cut from the Cardinals in 2015 before being contracted to the Chicago Bears last year.

The stocky fullback hopes to go one better this year and make the active roster in the NFL for the Bears, having spent last season in the training squad.

"This season I want to be on the active roster the whole season, that's my goal," said Lasike.

"Last season I set a goal to make the 53-man squad and that’s what I did. I was down for about 17 weeks.

"Being on the practice squad you don't play or travel. I just want to make it through a full season on the active roster and go from there."

Lasike says his transition from rugby to American Football wasn't easy but says coaches in the sport liked his physical presence.

"They (football coaches) like the attitude and physicality that rugby players bring. They like the aggression and athleticism."