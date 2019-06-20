TODAY |

Kiwi near top of the pack in gruelling cycle race across US

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Kaitlin Ruddock
North America

For the past week, Blenheim cyclist Craig Harper's been pedalling around the clock to become the fastest Kiwi to complete what's known as the toughest cycle race in the world.

The solo rider's crossed off nine of the 12 states in the 4,828km Race Across America.

Despite cycling for around 22.5 hours a day, Harper's holding strong near the front of the field. He’s currently third in his age group (Solo Male Under 50) and fourth overall.

Earlier in the week, he rode the equivalent of the length of New Zealand in three days, 21 hours & 30 minutes. He holds the current actual record of four days, 9 hours & 45 minutes.

Craig Harper cycling in Colorado on day three of the Race Across America. Source: Jason Henry

Yesterday, after seven days and three hours, he completed a distance equivalent to the length of the Tour de France.

As of Thursday evening (NZT), the 41-year-old was making his way through a soggy Ohio at two in the morning.

He's chewed through just over 4000km, with 800 to go to the finish in Annapolis, Maryland.

Meanwhile fellow Kiwi racer, Ron Skelton, has ridden approximately 3300km as he approaches the state of Illinois. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Craig Harper’s crossed off nine of the 12 states in what’s dubbed the toughest cycle race in the world. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Kaitlin Ruddock
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
The Broncos star said it is getting harder and harder to make the Mate Ma'a Tonga starting team with the high calibre players coming through.
Andrew Fifita's words inspired Tevita Pangai Junior to turn down Origin for Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
4
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
5
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Tyson Fury makes his entrance to the ring in a USA-themed outfit for his heavyweight fight against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Sylvester Stallone praises Tyson Fury for Rocky IV tribute during bout entrance
02:11
Our US correspondent Rebecca Wright reports from Washington, DC.

Trump kicks off re-election campaign with pledge to find cure for cancer and eradicate AIDS in the US
00:30
It’s been called one of the largest drug busts in US history.

Police discover massive haul of cocaine worth $1.5b - one of the biggest drug busts in US history
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the woman's 800m final at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Semenya's lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track's governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations. The lawyers say Monday's, June 3, 2019, ruling allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

IAAF argues Caster Semenya is 'biologically male' in ongoing battle over Olympic champ's testosterone levels