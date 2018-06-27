 

Kiwi motorcross star Courtney Duncan edges closer to world title after overcoming fall to finish second in latest round

Kiwi motorcross athlete Courtney Duncan is continuing her push for her first Women's Supercross World Championship - not even letting a fall mid-race stop her from achieving her goal.

Duncan now has a three month break before she makes her final push for the championship.
Duncan claimed two second-place finishes at last week's leg in Ottobiano, Italy, pushing her overall championship lead to 21 points over Italian Kiara Fontanesi.

It didn't come easy though, as Duncan had to overcome a fall on a sharp corner during the first race and battle her way back onto the podium.

Courtney Duncan has won five of the six races so far this year to hold a healthy lead in the competition.
Her coach, Josh Coppins, said he's pleased with how Duncan responded when the going got tough.

"I'm happy with the way with Courtney managed the races - can't really complain," he said.

"That's why, on a bad day, we have a 21 point lead now."

Her next race is in Assen, Netherlands in September.

