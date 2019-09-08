TODAY |

Kiwi motocross star Courtney Duncan wins first world title - 'So much gets built into this'

New Zealand motorcross star Courtney Duncan has finally secured her first world title after crossing the finish line of the Women’s Motocross World Championship’s first race in Turkey this morning.

Duncan dominated the race and finished an impressive 12.82s ahead of the next closest racer with the result giving her an unassailable lead in the overall standings with one race left tonight.

The 23-year-old has been the frontrunner in previous seasons to claim the title but three straight seasons affected by injuries has always seen her come up short.

That all changed this morning.

"It’s indescribable right now," Duncan said through tears of joy.

"There were some big emotions after the race. So much gets built into this. This goes way back to when I started when I was 7-years of age. Everything goes into this. So much effort from my family - they did so much for me growing up to get me to this point.

"All my team, my sponsors everyone back over home. I have a huge team at home, and everyone plays a huge part in this championship. It was definitely a team effort. I can’t thank everyone enough."

Duncan now sits on 214 points in the overall standings, 31 clear of Dutch rival Nancy Van de Ven.

The Otago rider has won eight of nine races this season.

“I haven’t had to think about the races. I haven’t been waiting for them," she said.

"I’ve been putting in the work and enjoying life outside of it."

Courtney Duncan takes photos after sealing the 2019 Women’s Motocross World Championship. Source: Supplied
