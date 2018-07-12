 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker rocket up UFC rankings

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After impressive MMA performances last weekend in Las Vegas, Kiwi UFC fighters Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya have both cracked it into their weight division's top 15 rankings.

New Zealand UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker. City Kickboxing, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker.

Source: Photosport

Lightweight fighter Hooker, 28, is ranked 14th in the division after he won via knockout in the first round against Brazilian fighter Gilbert Burns at UFC 226 on Sunday.

Nigerian born fighter Adesanya, 28, has manoeuvred his way into the top 10 of the middleweight division after he won by unanimous decision in a five round war against Hawaiian Brad Tavares.

The new rankings for the Kiwis means they will in line to have higher profile fights in the future.

Israel Adesanya of New Zealand goes for a head kick against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221, Romero v Rockhold, Perth Arena, Perth, Australia. 10 February 2018. Copyright Image : Matthew Poon / www.photosport.nz

Israel Adesanya of New Zealand goes for a head kick against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia.

Source: Photosport

Adesanya is undefeated in the UFC with three from three wins, he is undefeated in his MMA career.

Hooker has an MMA career record of 18 wins with sevens losses.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

00:22
3
Madison-Lee Wesche threw 17.09m to take out the women’s event in Finland.

Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

00:49
4
The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

01:48
5
Twigg gave away the sport after walking away empty-handed for a third time at Rio.

‘I still believe I can be the best in the world’ – Emma Twigg reverses decision to quit rowing, eyes 2020 Olympics glory

01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

The crash at 11am today has now been cleared but delays are still expected.


00:30
1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today who say things are running smoothly inside.

'Good on them' - Patients at Tauranga Hospital back nurses as hundreds there strike

1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today, not one seems disgruntled with the strike.