Kiwi MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker rocket up UFC rankings

After impressive MMA performances last weekend in Las Vegas, Kiwi UFC fighters Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya have both cracked it into their weight division's top 15 rankings.

New Zealand UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker. Source: Photosport

Lightweight fighter Hooker, 28, is ranked 14th in the division after he won via knockout in the first round against Brazilian fighter Gilbert Burns at UFC 226 on Sunday.

Nigerian born fighter Adesanya, 28, has manoeuvred his way into the top 10 of the middleweight division after he won by unanimous decision in a five round war against Hawaiian Brad Tavares.

The new rankings for the Kiwis means they will in line to have higher profile fights in the future.

Israel Adesanya of New Zealand goes for a head kick against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. Source: Photosport

Adesanya is undefeated in the UFC with three from three wins, he is undefeated in his MMA career.