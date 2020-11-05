Kiwi MMA fighter Carlos Ulberg punches ticket to UFC with emphatic first-round knockout

City Kickboxing has added another Kiwi fighter to the UFC's ranks with light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg earning a UFC contract in style this afternoon in Las Vegas.
Ulberg was given a spot in UFC president Dana White's Contender Series and the Ōtara fighter didn't disappoint, claiming a first round TKO win over Brazilian Bruno Oliveira with a three-punch combination.
Shortly after securing the win, White was quick to hand Uce Juice a contract.
"This kid is 2-0, he fought a guy who was 8-1 but he has a tonne of kickboxing experience and he beat a guy tonight easily," White said evaluating Ulberg's fight.
"He's marketable, he's a good-looking kid - how do you have that many fights and have a face like that? It doesn't make sense.
"Get over here kid, you're in."
Ulberg joins gym teammates such as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell - who were his coaches in Las Vegas this week - as Kiwis now rostered in the global MMA franchise.
Ulberg said he was "priviledged" to join the UFC.
"New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Tahiiti, listen out - keep focused and keep with us," Ulberg said.