Kiwi MMA fighter Carlos Ulberg punches ticket to UFC with emphatic first-round knockout

City Kickboxing has added another Kiwi fighter to the UFC's ranks with light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg earning a UFC contract in style this afternoon in Las Vegas.

Ulberg was given a spot in UFC president Dana White's Contender Series and the Ōtara fighter didn't disappoint, claiming a first round TKO win over Brazilian Bruno Oliveira with a three-punch combination.

Shortly after securing the win, White was quick to hand Uce Juice a contract.

"This kid is 2-0, he fought a guy who was 8-1 but he has a tonne of kickboxing experience and he beat a guy tonight easily," White said evaluating Ulberg's fight.

"He's marketable, he's a good-looking kid - how do you have that many fights and have a face like that? It doesn't make sense.

"Get over here kid, you're in."

Ulberg joins gym teammates such as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell - who were his coaches in Las Vegas this week - as Kiwis now rostered in the global MMA franchise.

Ulberg said he was "priviledged" to join the UFC.