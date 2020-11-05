TODAY |

Kiwi MMA fighter Carlos Ulberg punches ticket to UFC with emphatic first-round knockout

Source:  1 NEWS

City Kickboxing has added another Kiwi fighter to the UFC's ranks with light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg earning a UFC contract in style this afternoon in Las Vegas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest product out of City Kickboxing earned a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series. Source: SKY

Ulberg was given a spot in UFC president Dana White's Contender Series and the Ōtara fighter didn't disappoint, claiming a first round TKO win over Brazilian Bruno Oliveira with a three-punch combination.

Shortly after securing the win, White was quick to hand Uce Juice a contract.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Israel Adesanya is calling the shots as his cornerman. Source: 1 NEWS

"This kid is 2-0, he fought a guy who was 8-1 but he has a tonne of kickboxing experience and he beat a guy tonight easily," White said evaluating Ulberg's fight.

"He's marketable, he's a good-looking kid - how do you have that many fights and have a face like that? It doesn't make sense.

"Get over here kid, you're in."

Ulberg joins gym teammates such as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell - who were his coaches in Las Vegas this week - as Kiwis now rostered in the global MMA franchise.

Ulberg said he was "priviledged" to join the UFC.

"New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Tahiiti, listen out - keep focused and keep with us," Ulberg said.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Kiwi MMA fighter Carlos Ulberg punches ticket to UFC with emphatic first-round knockout
2
Melbourne Cup bet of $30 turns Christchurch punter into millionaire
3
Legendary All Black delivers emotional haka in honour of Kiwi-born cop killed in UK
4
Ian Foster explains current state of All Blacks playmakers with Barretts at 10 and 15, Richie Mo'unga rested
5
Two more debutants, Reece Hodge at No.10 for Wallabies' final clash with All Blacks
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:41

Melbourne Cup bet of $30 turns Christchurch punter into millionaire

Olympic hero Lisa Carrington talks Tokyo delay, the 'downs' of her career and never missing a training
00:19

After stint at Rugby Australia, Raelene Castle appointed Sport NZ's first female CEO
02:00

David Nyika looks to turn pro in bout on the Parker-Fa undercard