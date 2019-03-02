TODAY |

Kiwi Mike Phillips takes out Taupo Ironman with record-breaking run

Kiwi Mike Phillips has taken out this year's Taupo Ironman, winning a thrilling race with a time of 8:05:08.

Beginning in the dark this morning, the Kiwi men set the pace in the swim, with ex-champions Braden Currie and Terenzo Bozzone among the leaders going into the bike stage.

Out of the water though, American Andrew Starykowicz stamped his mark in the 180km cycle, smashing the course record by a whopping seven minutes.

It was on the run though that Phillips made his move, closing a 15-minute gap to haul in Starykowicz's lead.

From there, Phillips was never going to be caught, with another course record falling, completing the marathon in two hours, 40 minutes. to take his first ever Ironman win.

Starykowicz would manage second place on the podium, with Phillips' Kiwi compatriot Braden Currie coming in third.

In the women's race, American mother Joce McCauley set a provisional course record, finishing in 8:53:10, breaking a 15-year old record, followed by Kiwi Teresa Adam in second, with Meredith Kessler in third place.

Source: Photosport
