Kiwi Men's Team Sprint fails to feature in medals at track cycling world champs

The cycling trio of Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins have crashed out of their favoured event at the World Championships, failing to make it past the first round in the Team Sprint in Poland.

The New Zealanders were third fastest in qualifying with a time of 43.388. The Netherlands were the only team to go under 43 seconds in their time trial with France second fastest.

The Kiwis came up against Russia in the first round and despite leading for the opening two laps they were beaten to the line in the end by just over 0.4 seconds, that put them out of the medal races. Last year they also failed to win a medal at the sport’s pinnacle event.

It’s disappointing for the three-time world champions who won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

High Performance Director Martin Barras says Dawkins has been sick for the past few days and he struggled to back up the qualifying ride.

Meanwhile a depleted men’s team pursuit was completely undone by Australia in their heat putting them out of the medal rides in that event.

The quartet is missing two of the team members who helped them win gold at the Cambridge World Cup earlier this year – Jordan Kerby due to ineligibility and Regan Gough who is injured.