Kiwi Mark McGrath secures quarter-final spot at Auckland Darts Masters, creates NZ history

Darts royalty has descended on Auckland once again to take on Oceania’s best but one young Kiwi is still trying to soak up just being part of the action.

21-year-old Tahuna Irwin took just two years to surge to the top of the sport here and even qualified for the biggest show of all - the World Champions at Alexandra Palace in London in December.

Yet he’s still wide-eyed seeing the likes of Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen arrive for this year’s Auckland Dart Masters.

"I'm speechless. Even all this is amazing to me. I'm actually quite excited.

"I’m just going to go hard, enjoy it - just have fun."

Van Gerwen opens his campaign tomorrow against another Kiwi, Cody Harris, who's trying to break in to the elite world circuit.

"I had stage fright the first time," Harris said speaking about competing at last year’s Auckland’s Dart Masters.

"Now, I’m just getting more comfortable."