Kiwi marathoner Zane Robertson eyes global glory after record-breaking debut

Having last weekend shattered New Zealand's marathon record, Kiwi runner Zane Robertson is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

With third place in Sunday's Gold Coast Marathon. Robertson impressed in his first competitive attempt at the distance, snatching the New Zealand record off twin brother Jake, coming home seven seconds quicker - even if he's feeling it today.

"The body's thanking me now, up and down stairs is a bit sideways," Robertson told 1 NEWS.

Sunday's performance sealed Robertson's spots at both the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, as well as the World Championships in Doha, Qatar. His Gold Coast performance is showing that the Kiwi can mix it with the best.

"It was a 2.08.19, a national record, so I have to be happy with that no matter what," he said.

"I think it was a 2.06 performance, that's what I feel in my heart."

Robertson is aware, though, that he'll need to get better in order to truly make his mark on the world stage - for the moment keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I think Tokyo and Doha will be strategic races, especially with the heat coming in. We're going to have to train a bit smarter for the conditions," he explained. 

"I think I'm not going to say anything about the strategy because even if they are listening or get wind of it, it's already destroyed."

Zane Robertson is back in New Zealand after his success on the Gold Coast. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Zane Robertson is back in New Zealand after his success on the Gold Coast.
