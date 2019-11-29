Kiwi lifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu surprised with news that she's now a Youth Olympics medallist

Kiwi weightlifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu has been surprised by her team with a podium for last year’s Youth Olympic Games after being elevated to bronze when the winner was disqualified because she failed a drug test.
Andrews-Kahu finished fourth in the +63kg event, the super-heavyweights for youth lifters aged 15-17, in Buenos Aires last year with Thailand’s Supatchanin Khamhaeng winning the division by 18kg.
Khamhaeng was recently stripped of the title because she tested positive for a banned substance, but Andrews-Kahu had no idea until her team, including coach Richie Patterson, surprised her today.
They also held an podium ceremony that lift the 18-year-old who was visibly emotional.
“I didn’t even know this was going to happen today,” she told 1 NEWS.
“I was like ‘what the hell? Why is everyone here?”
The fact that she was an medallist at a Youth Olympcs had barely sunk in for the 18-year-old.
Andrews-Nahu’s win is Oceania's first Youth Olympics medal in weightlifting.
The actual bronze medal is on its way and will go nicely with the approximately 150 weightlifting records, she's broken so far.