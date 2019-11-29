TODAY |

Kiwi lifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu surprised with news that she's now a Youth Olympics medallist

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi weightlifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu has been surprised by her team with a podium for last year’s Youth Olympic Games after being elevated to bronze when the winner was disqualified because she failed a drug test.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kanah Andrews-Nahu gets bronze after Thailand’s Supatchanin Khamhaeng was stripped of the title for a failed drug test. Source: 1 NEWS

Andrews-Kahu finished fourth in the +63kg event, the super-heavyweights for youth lifters aged 15-17, in Buenos Aires last year with Thailand’s Supatchanin Khamhaeng winning the division by 18kg.

Khamhaeng was recently stripped of the title because she tested positive for a banned substance, but Andrews-Kahu had no idea until her team, including coach Richie Patterson, surprised her today.

They also held an podium ceremony that lift the 18-year-old who was visibly emotional.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrews-Nahu has now broken 135 New Zealand records. Source: 1 NEWS

“I didn’t even know this was going to happen today,” she told 1 NEWS.

“I was like ‘what the hell? Why is everyone here?”

The fact that she was an medallist at a Youth Olympcs had barely sunk in for the 18-year-old.

Andrews-Nahu’s win is Oceania's first Youth Olympics medal in weightlifting.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kanah Andrews-Nahu has achieved more at 17 than most do in a career. Source: 1 NEWS

The actual bronze medal is on its way and will go nicely with the approximately 150 weightlifting records, she's broken so far.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Crusaders confirm new Māori-inspired logo, keep name
2
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
3
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
4
Peter FitzSimons analyses Israel Folau's $14m Wallabies captaincy claim - 'It just gets ever more absurd'
5
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Maloney and Meech win World Champs warm-up; Tuke and Burling take third

Dan Hooker to headline UFC Auckland event, Paul Felder confirmed as opponent
00:35

TVNZ to deliver 12 hours of free-to-air coverage daily at Tokyo Olympics, in partnership with Sky
00:18

Rising talent Hakaraia Wilson the title at World Kickboxing Network tournament