Kiwi lifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu surprised with news that she's now a Youth Olympics medallist

Kiwi weightlifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu has been surprised by her team with a podium for last year’s Youth Olympic Games after being elevated to bronze when the winner was disqualified because she failed a drug test.

Andrews-Kahu finished fourth in the +63kg event, the super-heavyweights for youth lifters aged 15-17, in Buenos Aires last year with Thailand’s Supatchanin Khamhaeng winning the division by 18kg.

Khamhaeng was recently stripped of the title because she tested positive for a banned substance, but Andrews-Kahu had no idea until her team, including coach Richie Patterson, surprised her today.

They also held an podium ceremony that lift the 18-year-old who was visibly emotional.

“I didn’t even know this was going to happen today,” she told 1 NEWS.

“I was like ‘what the hell? Why is everyone here?”

The fact that she was an medallist at a Youth Olympcs had barely sunk in for the 18-year-old.

Andrews-Nahu’s win is Oceania's first Youth Olympics medal in weightlifting.

