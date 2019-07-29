TODAY |

Kiwi Lewis Clareburt claims world champs bronze in men's 400m medley

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Lewis Clareburt has delivered New Zealand's first medal at this year's Swimming World Championships in South Korea after claiming bronze in the men's 400m individual medley this morning.

Clareburt finished with a time of 4:12:07 to break the New Zealand record but he was a second behind Japan's Daiya Seto, who won gold, and the USA's Jay Litherland in second.

The 20-year-old is the fifth New Zealander to win a medal at the event, ending a four-year drought after Lauren Boyle took home two silvers in 2015.

Clareburt entered the race knowing he already had his Olympic spot sealed after finishing his heat fifth with a time of 4:14:56.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Clareburt broke the NZ record with a time of 4:12:07, which was good enough for third in the final. Source: SKY
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
3
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.
'Disappointing, embarrassing' - Swimming Australia reacts to failed drug test, swimmer prepares fight to clear name
4
Kenki Fukuoka had to lay out for the ball but it was well worth it in the 34-21 win.
Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji
5
Mo'unga said it was priceless having Barrett on the field with him to get ideas and "words of wisdom" from.
'Not something that'll happen overnight' - Richie Mo'unga positive about 'glimpses' of combo with Beauden Barrett
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.

Swimming Australia left red-faced after swimmer fails out-of-competition drug test
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.

Chinese swim champ Sun takes parting shots at rivals
00:19
Antonio Brown was then placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp.

NFL star arrives at training camp in hot air balloon using Trump, Muhammad Ali lines
00:15
Baltimore’s Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save.

MLB player-turned pitcher wins game with lobbed 90km/h pitches