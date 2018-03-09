 

Kiwi legend Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shot put national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Valerie Adams has ended an 18-month competition hiatus in comfortably winning yet another title at the national track and field championships in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old Aucklander was making her return to competition following the birth of daughter Kimoana in October last year, and had little difficulty wrapping up her 15th national title today.

She completed a solid series of throws, backing up her third-round 17.83m winning effort with four other throws over 17.35m.

A four-times world champion, Adams will be hunting her fourth straight gold medal at next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

She'll be looking to build on today's result, with her main opposition in Australia coming from Trinidad and Tobago's Cleopatra Borel, who has already thrown 18.60m this year.

Another Commonwealth Games starter, discus thrower Siositina Hakeai - who two days ago threw an all-time best of 60.54m - took out that event's national title with a solid 57.31m.

Middle distance runner Angie Petty began a packed programme with a sharp showing over 400m.

Petty was the third-fastest qualifier in 55.38sec at Porritt Stadium, comfortably progressing through to Saturday's final.

Budding heptathlete Portia Bing headed the 400m qualifiers, clocking 54.06 to win the first heat.

Petty, who has a best of 54.15 for the single lap, is also contesting the 800m and 1500m over the weekend as she looks ahead to next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old Cantabrian, who is chasing her seventh straight 800m national title and her fourth over 1500m, finished fifth over 800m at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

