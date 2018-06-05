 

Kiwi, Korean sides added to Australian Baseball League

Australian Baseball League bosses believe they've struck a home run by expanding into New Zealand and South Korea next season.

The NZ franchise will join the ABL next season.
Source: 1 NEWS

A yet-to-be named Auckland-based Kiwi club will compete in the 2018-19 league, which has expanded to eight teams, along with an all-Korean side which is expected to be based in the Victorian city of Geelong.

Five of the six existing Australian clubs have been privatised and the competition has been restructured into two conferences in changes, which BA chief executive Cam Vale says creates a superior product.

Winterball Korea will be the first overseas team to be based and play in an Australian sports league.

The season will comprise 160 games in a 10-week summer period.

Baseball NZ is bidding to have a team added to the Australian Baseball League.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's involvement is still to be fully signed off, with details of a home venue and finalised investment still required.

The Kiwi team's roster is likely to comprise 10 New Zealand players and 12 from overseas.

Vale was confident of future expansion, both in Australia and further into Asia.

The Brisbane Bandits won last season's six-team league, beating Canberra Cavalry 2-1 in the championship series.

AUSTRALIAN BASEBALL LEAGUE CONFERENCES:

Northest Division: Brisbane Bandits, Sydney Blue Sox, NZ team, Canberra Cavalry.

Southwest Division: Adelaide Bite, Winterball Korea, Melbourne Aces, Perth Heat.

