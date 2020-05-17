Kiwi kids get creative to recreate iconic 'Weetbix Tryathlon'

After the Covid-19 outbreak ruined Kiwis' hopes of this year's Weetbix Tryathlon, medals have been delivered to those who showed initiative by recreating the swim-bike-run event in their own backyards.

Siblings Brooke and Lincoln Boyd are two of those kids, transforming their own backyard into a DIY triathlon.

"We decided if we couldn't do it in the real world, we'd just do it together," Brooke told 1 NEWS.

"It feels great because even though we couldn't participate in the triathlon with everyone else, at least we still got to do it at home," Lincoln said.

Almost 3000 children across New Zealand took part in home triathlons, having to get creative to recreate biking and swimming.

The official Weetbix Tryathlon organisers were blown away by the response.

"[We were] a little bit surprised," Sanitarium's Peter Davis said.

"But in some respect it's Kiwis doing what Kiwis do best. Being determined and being a little bit creative and providing an awesome experience for their kids."