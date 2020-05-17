TODAY |

Kiwi kids get creative to recreate iconic 'Weetbix Tryathlon'

Source:  1 NEWS

After the Covid-19 outbreak ruined Kiwis' hopes of this year's Weetbix Tryathlon, medals have been delivered to those who showed initiative by recreating the swim-bike-run event in their own backyards.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After Covid-19 cancellations, the Boyds competed in their own backyard triathlon. Source: 1 NEWS

Siblings Brooke and Lincoln Boyd are two of those kids, transforming their own backyard into a DIY triathlon.

"We decided if we couldn't do it in the real world, we'd just do it together," Brooke told 1 NEWS.

"It feels great because even though we couldn't participate in the triathlon with everyone else, at least we still got to do it at home," Lincoln said.

Almost 3000 children across New Zealand took part in home triathlons, having to get creative to recreate biking and swimming.

The official Weetbix Tryathlon organisers were blown away by the response.

"[We were] a little bit surprised," Sanitarium's Peter Davis said.

"But in some respect it's Kiwis doing what Kiwis do best. Being determined and being a little bit creative and providing an awesome experience for their kids."

Organisers are also hopeful that the Weetbix Tryathlon will be able to return next year.

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ben Smith rules out Highlanders return, will play Dunedin club rugby
2
'I don't think rugby defines me' - How a broken neck changed All Blacks captain Sam Cane
3
Colin Munro, Jeet Raval lose Black Caps contracts to South African batsman unavailable for selection until August
4
Former Kiwis captain Tony Coll dies during post-lockdown bike ride
5
Kiwi kids get creative to recreate iconic 'Weetbix Tryathlon'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:24

Bali mulls reopening borders for tourists in October

Thirteen US sailors infected with Covid-19 test positive for a second time

01:20

Canterbury preschooler the latest person to be diagnosed with Covid-19

Arrests at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Warsaw, London