TODAY |

Kiwi kayaking pair into semis after slashing K2 1000m time

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand kayaking duo Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie have qualified for the K2 1000m semifinals following a brilliant performance in their quarterfinal this afternoon.

Sprint canoeists Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie (file picture) performed well in the K2 1000m quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis came out hard in the opening 250m, replicating their efforts in the heats, but this time maintained their speed and held on to finish in second place.

It was a marked improvement by the inexperienced pair, as they clocked a time of 3:10.220 - seven seconds faster than their effort in the heats.

While they were just pipped at the line by Belarus, their performance will give them a world of confidence heading into the semifinal tomorrow.

READ MORE
Carrington blitzes K1 500m heat to seal semifinal berth

Earlier today, Kiwis Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal both advanced to the semifinals of the women's K1 500m, finishing first and third in their respective heats.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tom Walsh books final spot after foul call overturned
2
Carrington blitzes K1 500m heat to seal semifinal berth
3
Aussie Olympians in hot water over boozy flight home
4
World-leading Auckland MMA gym apologises for transphobic post
5
Hubbard asks for 'open minds, open hearts' in trans-athlete debate
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Elaine Thompson-Herah speeds to second Olympic sprint sweep

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Sailing and cycling headline day 12

Kiwi Julia Ratcliffe ninth in Olympic hammer throw final

Tom Walsh books final spot after foul call overturned