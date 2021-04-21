Kiwi kayaking pair into semis after slashing K2 1000m time

New Zealand kayaking duo Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie have qualified for the K2 1000m semifinals following a brilliant performance in their quarterfinal this afternoon.

Sprint canoeists Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie (file picture) performed well in the K2 1000m quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis came out hard in the opening 250m, replicating their efforts in the heats, but this time maintained their speed and held on to finish in second place.

It was a marked improvement by the inexperienced pair, as they clocked a time of 3:10.220 - seven seconds faster than their effort in the heats.

While they were just pipped at the line by Belarus, their performance will give them a world of confidence heading into the semifinal tomorrow.

