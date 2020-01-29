Kiwi kayaker Luuka Jones making changes in build up to Tokyo 2020

When it comes to Olympic preparation, every move is pored over, every detail taken into account. For Luuka Jones, every time on the water is another chance to learn and grow to build towards Tokyo 2020.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After winning silver in Rio four years ago, kayaker Jones commands a bit more attention heading to Tokyo - her fourth Olympics.

This year will see her compete differently though, making serious changes that's seen up to a centimetre cut from her boat.

"It's a really reactive sport, but there's also a lot of planning involved," Jones told 1 NEWS.

"Just paddling small boats, I feel more in touch and I can do things I couldn't do before.

"If they're two millimetres different, you can feel it. So there's a lot in getting your equipment right."

Four years ago saw Jones share the podium with Australia's Jessice Fox, the most successful athlete in the sport's history.

The seven-time world champion is in Auckland for this weekend's Oceania Championships, all eyes on her and Jones.

"She's one of the strongest paddlers in the world at the moment and on her home course she'll be pretty hard to beat," Fox says.