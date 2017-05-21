 

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Lisa Carrington is a pretty hard act to follow but fellow sprint kayaker Caitlin Ryan has stepped out of her shadow and shown the world just how impressive our kayaking stocks are.

Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

In her first ever international solo sprint the 25 year old has blitzed the field to claim world cup gold.

It was a moment made more special by Ryan’s recent progress.

"I'd recently just changed my training environment and I think I'd been really focussing on feel," she said.

"So that's what I wanted - to go in and put the components of what I'd been working on together and I think it came together quite nicely."

A typically understated Kiwi, just making it to the final had Ryan in impressive company.

Olympic medallists and world champions lined up alongside her - With one notable omission - although Carrington wasn't far away.

"She's one of my training partners at the moment so will be fantastic to see how she goes," Carrington said.      

Carrington, who was a part of the broadcast as a commentator for the event, didn't have to wait long to see how the young Kiwi would do.

Once out in front, the 25 year old didn't falter - an important part of her race plan.

"Having a really strong last 200 metres was something I wanted to work on and just keeping my cool throughout the race," Ryan said.

"It was my first ever International k1 and it's really easy to be consumed with everything around you."

Abby Wilson

