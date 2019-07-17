Kiwi Kai Kara-France handed first defeat in UFC against Mexico's Brandon Moreno

Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France has been handed his first defeat in the UFC, losing in a unanimous decision to Mexico's Brandon Moreno at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

Kai Kara-France Source: Photosport

With three wins from his first three fights in the UFC, 26-year-old Kara-France was looking for another as he bids to rise up the flyweight rankings.

The first round went the Kiwi's way, landing 29 shots to his opponent and taking just 27 in return.

However, the second and third rounds saw Kara-France struggle to keep up his early momentum.

With both fighters unable to secure a win during the fight, the judges were needed to determine a winner, and the decision went against the Kiwi.

Two judges scored 29-28 in favour of Moreno, with the third giving a 30-27.