Kiwi K4 crew finish fourth as Hungary defend Olympic title

The New Zealand K4 crew have failed to medal in the Olympic final this afternoon in what was a hotly-contested race in tough conditions.

The New Zealand K4 crew, consisting of Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Reid and Taneale Hatton, compete in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

The Kiwis had been hoping to secure Lisa Carrington's record-breaking fourth gold medal at these Games, but simply ran out of gas in the final 250m to fall back to finish fourth.

The raceway was hit by a torrential downpour as the final began, but it didn't seem to affect the Kiwis as they burst out of the gate.

But they were unable to gain an advantage, instead sitting neck-and-neck with Hungary, Belarus and Poland. At the halfway mark the New Zealand crew were in third, just 0.3 seconds behind leaders Belarus.

The defending champion Hungarians, led by five-time gold medallist Danuta Kozak, pushed ahead, while the Kiwis tried to keep pace with Belarus and Poland.

But it was just too much, as they fell back in the final 100m and were forced to settle for fourth place.

Hungary took the gold, closely followed by Belarus and Poland less than a second behind. The Kiwis finished 1.705 seconds off the pace.

While not the ultimate goal, the performance by Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Teneale Hatton and Caitlin Regal still capped off a wonderful Olympic Games for the canoe sprint crew.