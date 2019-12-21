TODAY |

Kiwi Josh Junior in box seat to win sailing's Finn World Championships

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Josh Junior has a win in his sights, top of the leaderboard heading into the final day at the Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne.

Josh Junior (file) Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old holds a 16-point lead over his next closest competitor, Nocholas Heiner of the Netherlands, heading into this afternoon's medal race of this year's world championship.

"We went out there in nearly 40 degree temperatures and ended up with a very shifty 15 knots that slowly died off during the day," Junior said after the day's racing.

"For me it was pretty tough. I really struggled to find my groove and find the shifts as the wind wasn’t doing what you’d expect, but I ended up moving further ahead, so pretty happy with that."

The lead means Junior needs only finish in the top seven, and he would be the first Kiwi to lift the title in the event's 63-year history.

Junior's lead is so significant, that the worst result possible would see him finish in second place.

