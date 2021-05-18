Kiwi jockey Michael Walker recalls screaming for leg to be cut off after bizarre injury from fall

A top Kiwi jockey has recounted screaming for his leg to be cut off due to the excruciating pain he was going through after a fall last week.

Butter Blonde ridden by Michael Walker. Source: Getty

Michael Walker has been in hospital since last Thursday after he fell in Australia, leaving him with a fractured fibula and torn ACL.

However, complicating his injury was the fact Walker developed Compartment Syndrome – a painful condition where pressure builds up in muscles due to internal bleeding or tissue swelling.

“The thing is the fall was just nothing so to come out like this is unbelievable,” Walker told Racenet.

“I remember the whole thing like it was slow mo. I had time to think about it and then all of the sudden when my feet hit the ground, her back leg came back through and kicked me in the calf.

“Her hitting my calf burst everything inside.”

He had emergency surgery on Friday morning where he had to contemplate his leg potentially being amputated.

“I was screaming to them to cut off my leg, it felt like it was going to explode,” Walker said.

“Anything they gave me wouldn't take the pain away.

“I spoke to a few people and a few jockeys have lost their legs through similar things and I needed surgery.

“I was in pain from around 915-930 when it happened (Thursday night) until about 430am on Friday when they finally put me under.”

Walker said an incision was made in his leg from the knee to the ankle to relieve the pressure but he was still required to undergo a second round of surgery yesterday.

The painful path to recovery has only just begun though.

They attempted to close up the leg yesterday but it was still too swollen,” Walker said.

Walker is expected to face up to 12 months on the sideline.