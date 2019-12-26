TODAY |

Kiwi jockey James McDonald celebrates becoming youngest inductee into NZ Racing Hall of Fame

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi jockey James McDonald ‘gets goosebumps’ talking about getting the nod to be the youngest inductee into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame.

To celebrate the news of his induction, the 27-year-old had three wins today at the Boxing Day Races at Ellerslie, winning on Only in Jakarta, Jennifer Eccles and True Enough.

“When I got the phone call, I thought Cherry was playing a prank on me,” he told 1 NEWS.

“It’s a huge honour, I get goosebumps talking about it, I hope I can carry on for the next 10, 15 years and warrant that honour.”

“To think I’m joining great jockeys like Lance O’Sullivan, Jim Cassidy, Noel Harris and Shane Dye – these are the guys whose photos I had on the wall when I was a boy.”

When his induction takes place at the Hall of Fame gala dinner in May, the Sydney-based champion will join 16 other jockeys to have claimed their place in more than a century of New Zealand racing history.

