When New Zealand's Tokyo Paralympians hit competition mode on Wednesday, swimmer Jesse Reynolds will be one of the first in action.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 24-year-old is featuring in his second games, a chance for redemption and a crack at the silverware in the s9 classification.

Paralympics reporter Michelle Prendiville caught up with him in the video above.

TVNZ Duke will show all the New Zealand moments from noon until 1am daily from August 24, and highlights will be on TVNZ 1, Duke and OnDemand.