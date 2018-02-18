 

Kiwi Jackson Wells dumped out of Winter Olympics with bizarre backwards run

New Zealand's wait for an elusive Winter Olympics medal will continue, after slopestyle skiing duo Jackson Wells and Finn Bilous missed out on making the final in PyeongChang this afternoon.

The 19-year old couldn't make the final of the slopestyle skiing in PyeongChang.
The youngest of the Wells brothers, Jackson struggled through his two qualifying runs, registering scores of 42.00 and 52.80 - seeing him finish in 25th spot.

Bilous on the other hand, came agonisingly close to earning a spot in the final, coming up with a second run of 85.00 to see him occupy 12th position.

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand's second run score of 94.20 saw Bilous ousted from the top 12 and finals qualification, finishing in a heartbreaking 13th spot to miss out by just one position.

The 19-year old couldn't make the final of the slopestyle skiing in PyeongChang.

