Kiwi Jackson Wells dumped out of Winter Olympics with bizarre backwards run

New Zealand's wait for an elusive Winter Olympics medal will continue, after slopestyle skiing duo Jackson Wells and Finn Bilous missed out on making the final in PyeongChang this afternoon.

The youngest of the Wells brothers, Jackson struggled through his two qualifying runs, registering scores of 42.00 and 52.80 - seeing him finish in 25th spot.

Bilous on the other hand, came agonisingly close to earning a spot in the final, coming up with a second run of 85.00 to see him occupy 12th position.