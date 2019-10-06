Kiwi Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to win UFC's undisputed middleweight title

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of UFC 243 from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

5:43pm

Israel Adesanya celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event. Source: Getty

That's it for a historic night of MMA in Oceania as Adesanya becomes the undisputed champion. Huge night for him but also City Kickboxing with Hooker's win too. With those results, could New Zealand get a big PPV event next? We'll have to wait and see. That's it for us tonight. We leave you with a picture of the winning moment from tonight's main event. Have a good evening - we all know Adesanya's about to.

Robert Whittaker [c] v Israel Adesanya [ic] [UFC middleweight championship, five rounds]

5:35pm: Adesanya wins by second round knockout

It's made official and the Kiwi gets the belt around his waist. Beautiful moment as his family enters the octagon to celebrate and he hands the belt to his mother.

Whittaker humble in defeat. Says he "thought it was going well until I got hit" and promises he's going nowhere.

5:34pm: Second Round

Whittaker comes out firing again and lands an opening blow but Adesanya is ducking and weaving easily, making a lot of dangerous punches miss. The pair dance around the middle again and as Whittaker comes in, Adesanya lands a big right counter and follows with a right kick. Whittaker is hurt but holding up his defence. Adesanya follows up with a body shot. Whittaker starting to bleed from the nose as he lands a right hook. Looks to follow with some head kicks. Misses the first but misses the second and third. Whittaker steps in and Adesanya lands a counter. ADESANYA DROPS HIM AGAIN AND THE REF STEPS IN. ITS OVER

5:28pm: First Round

We're underway and Whittaker is the first to try land a strike. Misses with a leg kick but follows up with jab to the body. Adesanya, with the superior reach and height, keeping his distance early. Adesanya goes in but Whittaker lands a hit to the head that sends him retreating. Whittaker continues to punish Adesanya when he comes in but the Kiwi lands a jab to the head. Ref steps in after a clinch goes wrong but nothing in it. Whittaker definitely the more active fighter in this round but he's not landing as much as he'd want. Whittaker steps in for a jab and cops a kick to the head. Rolls out of it fine. Final minute. The pair dance around the middle of the octagon and Whittaker goes for a combination, lands one of the three punches. Final 10s. Whittaker goes in and ADESANYA DROPS HIM IN THE FINAL SECOND! Adesanya goes for the kill but the bell rings out. WHAT A START TO THIS FIGHT! Adesanya wins that round with that final blow.

5:22pm: All the introductions are out of the way and Bruce Buffer has fired up this Melbourne crowd. IT'S TIME!

5:17pm: Out comes Whittaker. A lot more composed than Adesanya with Cold Chisel's "Khe Sanh". We're moments away.

5:10pm: It's almost time! We're into the walkouts for the two champions and Adesanya is first. Comes out performing a dance routine with three backup dancers and even performs a cartwheel in the little number... that's Adesanya at his finest.

Al Iaquinta v Dan Hooker [Lightweight, three rounds]

5:03pm: Result: Hooker wins by unanimous decision

What a fight for Hooker. Judges score it 30-27, 30-27, 30-26 in favour of the Kiwi. Hooker came into the fight ranked 15th while Iaquinta was 6th. Dominated all fight and wastes no time with his winner's interview. Has one thing to say and calls out second-ranked Dustin Poirer for a 2020 fight in NZ. Promises he will "end" the American. And with that, he's out of the octagon. Great night for the Kiwi. Next up, his stablemate Adesanya will look to do the same.

5:01pm: Round 3

Final round and Hooker is back to keeping things ranged. Iaquinta is forced to stay on that awkward southpaw stance due to the damage on his left leg. Hooker with a good high kick but it doesn't land clean. Melbourne crowd starting to get behind the Kiwi with some "chahoos" and Hooker responds by dodging a jab and landing an elbow in response. Iaquinta tries a left uppercut and misses. The American's nose starting to bleed badly here. Iaquinta starting to get desperate with two minutes to go and the feeling he needs a knockout to win it but Hooker isn't giving him an opening. Keeping his range, landing counters and long-range right straights. Final minute. Iaquinta coming forward still but Hooker stomps it out with another leg kick that drops Iaquinta. The American gets back up, final 10s and Hooker lands two jabs to finish. It'll go to the judges and you'd have to think the Kiwi has it here.

4:55pm: Round 2

Second round underway and Hooker opens with a landed jab and kick. Iaquinta switches stances and goes for a wild haymaker that misses. Hooker lands another leg kick and continues to control the middle of the octagon. Iaquinta goes for a wild kick and misses Hooker's head by a good six inches. Tries a takedown too but Hooker defends easily. Iaqunita still going forward though and lands a body punch but Hooker responds with a kick. Iaquinta starting to land blows from the southpaw stance but every time he switches back, Hooker tags him with a leg kick and he's starting to walk gingerly on that left leg. Iaquinta goes for another takedown but Hooker defends again. Final minute and Hooker has Iaquinta pinned against the wall. They come back to the middle of the ring and HOOKER DROPS HIM WITH A RIGHT! Iaquinta is in survival mode on the ground and survives to the bell. Not sure how to score that round. Iaquinta was winning it until Hooker landed that big right hook. That blow may be enough to put the Kiwi up 2-0.

4:49pm: Round 1

Fight starts and Hooker immediately takes control of the middle of the octagon. Hooker finds his range early with a couple of jabs and leg kicks. Iaquinta comes forward for combinations up top but can't land anything significant. Hooker contines to use his range advantage with jabs and lands a decent one on the chin that gets Iaquinta stutter. The American recovers and the dance continues. Hooker goes for a kick but gets his leg grabbed. Iaquinta tries to take him down but the Kiwi shuts him down and reverses it, landing some big elbows to the head as he does so. Iaquinta gets away but Hooker locks him up behind. They stay on the ground in a submission until 40s and Iaquinta is out. Final 30s and Hooker lands another kick. Final 10s and nothing to show for it but Hooker wins that round easily. Great damage from range, successful takedown defence and leaves Iaquinta nothing to work with.

4:43pm: All the introductions are out of the way and fight begins!

4:36pm: Hooker comes out with a NZ flag draped over his shoulders and Jimmy Barnes' "Working Class Man" blasting as his walkout song. So good.

Tai Tuivasa v Serghei Spivac [Heavyweight, three rounds]

4:24pm: Result: Spivac wins by submission [arm triangle]

Our first upset of the night as Spivac takes down Aussie favourite Tuivasa with a wrestling masterclass. Manages six successful takedowns in the first round and follows it up in the second round with another takedown. But this time, Spivac manages to lock in an arm triangle and Tuivasa can't escape. Tuivasa begins to fade and the ref steps in to stop it. No Shooey celebrations tonight but the Russian thanks the crowd and Tuivasa for the opportunity. Up next, Kiwi Dan Hooker.

Luke Jumeua v Dhiego Lima [Welterweight, three rounds]

4:00pm: Result: Lima wins by split decision

Judges scores it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 to Lima. Not sure what the second judge saw but the Kiwi was outdone tonight. Took too many blows to his lead leg which stopped him being able to land any punches without consequence. Kiwis are now 1-1 tonight.

3:58pm: Round 3

Lima opens with another leg kick and Jumeau responds with a right that misses. The pair dance around the octagon for aminute before Lima comes in with a quick one-two combo and another leg kick. Jumeau just can't find an opening so far and that calf is only getting more red and more swollen. Lima pins Jumeau against the octagon wall again and goes to more knee kicks but Jumeau shoves him off. Jumeau tries to go aggressive but he eats a left counter in response. Time working against Jumeau now and he can't land a big blow to reverse the scorecards. Final minute is uneventful and it goes the distance. We're headed to the scorecards.

3:52pm: Round 2

Jumeau comes out firing with an aggressive right hand but Lima tags him with another nasty leg kick and it drops Jumeau. Jumeau tries to get back to his feet and fires a leg kick but Lima wraps him up and takes him to the canvas for some ground-n-pound. Jumeau fights his way back to his feet. Jumeau again tries to kick and again Lima catches his foot. Jumeau gets pinned against the octagon wall as a consequence and Lima lands some knees as a result. Jumeau breaks away and gets more active around the octagon but is struggling to land a blow as he can't plant that lead leg anymore due to the damage it's sustained from Lima's kicks. Final minute and Jumeau tags him. The pair trade wild haymakers and Lima recovers to take it to the ground again. Another uneventful final 30s to wrap the round. Lima takes that one with ease.

3:45pm: Round 1

Fighters trade control of the octagon as they measure each other out in the opening minute. Jumeau lands an outside leg kick for the first blow of the night. Lima replies with the same before landing a left and another kick. Lima continues with the leg kicks and is tagging Jumeau's left calf. Time gets called as Lima gets tagged in the eye by a wayward finger. Doc gives it the all clear and we're back into it for the final two minutes. Jumeau works punches but Lima continues to land that kick to the calf. Final 30 seconds are quiet but a positive is Jumeau manages to dodge two more leg kicks. Lima wins the opening round with those pinpoint kicks.

3:37pm: Jumeau comes out to the octagon to Scribe's song "Dreaming". He looks relaxed and poised for the bout, rocking a silver fern on the right sleeve of his UFC jacket. Moments away from the bout.

Justin Tafa v Yorgan De Castro [Heavyweight, three rounds]

3:30pm: Result: De Castro wins by KO

3:25pm: Aussie Tafa looks to go aggressive in the first round but it's back fired specatacularly as he's hit by a huge right from de Castro on the chin and it's lights out. First round KO to start the main card!

3:15pm: NZ bags first win at UFC 243 with Riddell

Before the main card kicked off, Kiwis already had reason to celebrate with New Zealander Brad Riddell picking up a win in his UFC debut.

Riddell took down Australian Jamie Mullarkey in a thrilling preliminary bout, winning by unanimous decision despite getting cut open in the first round.

Riddell managed to inflict more damage in the fight though and the judges agreed, scoring the bout 29-27, 30-26, 30-26 in favour of the Kiwi.

The Christchurch fighter also impressed with his takedown defence, blocking 12 of Mullarkey's 15 attempts.

2:55pm: PREVIEW

While most eyes are focused on the main event of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for today's MMA action in Australia, Kiwi fans have two other big fights to look forward to as well.

Before Adesanya and Whittaker settle who is the UFC's undisputed middleweight champion, Kiwi fighters Dan Hooker and Luke Jumeau will also enter the Octagon.

Jumeau will be the first to fight in a welterweight belt against Dhiego Lima before Hooker takes on Al Iaquinta in a lightweight showdown.

Hooker told 1 NEWS in August he was looking forward to fighting in front of a "home" crowd after a five-fight stint in the US where he went 4-1.

“I’m excited to get back there and fight in front of a home crowd, a supportive crowd instead of the hostile environment,” a laughing Hooker told 1 NEWS.

He added today's fight was easier to prepare for thanks to City Kickboxing stablemate Adesanya.

“I like him being on the same card, he can take all the media attention and I can fly under the radar and get the job done.”

When we get to the main event, there are arguments over who has the upper hand to claim the middleweight title.

Adesanya enters with incredible momentum, having won six consecutive UFC bouts on his way to claiming the UFC interim title since making his UFC debut in February last year.

In contrast, while Whittaker has not lost in five years on his way to a UFC title, he has only fought once in the last two years due to injuries and illness.

Adesanya enters the fight with a 17-0 MMA record while Whittaker is 20-4.

Adesanya also enters the fight with superior height [6' 4" to 6' 0"] and reach [80" to 73"] but Whittaker's average fight time is over three minutes less than the Nigerian-born Kiwi [15:35 v 12:20].

2:45pm: Fight Card

Here's how the main card will go this afternoon.

UFC middleweight championship: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya (ic)

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta v Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa v Serghei Spivac

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau v Dhiego Lima