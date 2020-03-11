Kiwi horse trainer becoming global star after stellar winning season

Jamie Richards is quickly becoming the name on everyone's lips in the world of horse racing, rising to ninth in the training world rankings after a season of success.

One of the superstars comes in the form of the mighty mare Melody Belle, who is lining up for another potentially crowning day this weekend, up against Australia's best in the All Star Mile in Melbourne.

Richards' horses have come away with nine Group One wins since last September. This weekend he's hoping to add another trip to the winner's circle at Caufield.

Among those Melody Belle will be up against is three-year-old sensation Alligator Blood, but the Kiwi trainer is confident of upstaging him.

"[He's] probably one of the most impressive three-year-olds in Australia for quite some time," Richards tells 1 NEWS.

"But he's up against the big boys now in weight for age, and it is a big step up. If there are any chinks in his armour, we hope we can find them."

Richards' current success makes him a busy man, handling his runners in New Zealand today before he jets off to Sydney to check on Probabeel and Te Akau, both last start Group One winners. He'll then go from Sydney to Melbourne for the All Star Mile.

A normal day starts in the middle of the night, often lasting more than 14 hours and leaving little time for sleep.