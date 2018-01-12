 

Kiwi heavyweight champ Joseph Parker edges closer to Anthony Joshua unification bout

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker is flying to the UK to finalise a deal to fight British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The Duco Events boss says Joshua will follow the proud English tradition of failure on the big stage.
Joshua is poised to agree terms to meet reigning WBO champion Parker, possibly in Cardiff in March, before moving on to target current WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder, the Press Association reports.

"It's not signed yet but hopefully with this trip to the UK we get it signed," Parker told Newshub in New Zealand.

The unification title fight is set to take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on April 1 (NZ time).

Joshua discussed the possibility of the fight in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

He said there had been difficulties in organising a US fight "so we're looking to bring the other guy Joseph Parker, who is a tidy champion".

Norton said it looked liked it was going to be an easy fight, calling Parker "the king of pies".

Parker tweeted back "trust me, I do love my pies".

The Kiwi heavyweight champion is making sure he’s ready to knock out whoever he ends up fighting.
Joshua has earned plenty of plaudits for the way he has conducted himself since he shot to fame by dethroning Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last April, the Press Association reports.

But his increased profile has led to inevitable challenges which the 28-year-old Londoner insists he is only too happy to confront.

"I keep things separate - there is me in the ring then there is my family and being an ambassador of the sport outside the ring," Joshua told Norton.

"Some people can't make that distinction and approach me in an over-confident and rough way.

"I'm still a street kid at heart - don't let the nice suit fool you - so I have to balance not slamming them back, while letting them know I am not to be fooled with."

The popular talk show host said Parker doesn't look like a 'world-class athlete'.

Graham Norton mocks Joseph Parker with 'pies' jibe, say he'd be an 'easy fight' for Anthony Joshua

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'Joshua's style is perfect for Joseph Parker' - Kiwi will claim heavyweight superfight, says David Higgins
The Duco Events boss says Joshua will follow the proud English tradition of failure on the big stage.

Watch: Anthony Joshua will choke against Joseph Parker, says David Higgins
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

Copyright © TVNZ

 