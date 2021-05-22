TODAY |

Kiwi hammer thrower Bruce fourth in pre-Olympics meet

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand hammer thrower Lauren Bruce has finished fourth at a meet in Hungary as she continues her preparation for her first Olympic Games.

Lauren Bruce has broken the national hammer-throw record just months out from the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Bruce recorded a best throw of 70.89 metres, finishing more than three metres short of the podium.

The 24-year-old has had a busy schedule ahead of Tokyo, competing in five international events in the United States and Europe since she departed New Zealand in May.

In contrast, fellow New Zealand hammer thrower and Commonwealth Games champion Julia Ratcliffe has yet to leave the country.

Lauren Bruce and Julia Ratcliffe are set to take Tokyo by storm. Source: Photosport

Ratcliffe last competed at the national championships at the end of March and leaves for Japan next week.

