Kiwi gymnast finishes 31st while two-time champion crashes out

New Zealand gymnast Mikhail Koudinov has not managed to advance from the qualification stage of the artistic gymnastics events held this afternoon.

Kiwi gymnast Mikhail Koudinov competes in the parallel bars at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

Koudinov finished 31st overall out of 43 athletes, an improvement on his performance in Rio where he finished 45th.

His best performance came in the parallel bars, where he finished 25th.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan fell on the high bar, and subsequently failed to reach the final of the event.