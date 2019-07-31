Kiwi gridiron star to use his last college season to chase NFL dream

Kiwi American football player Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei will use his last college season to try reach the pinnacle of America's game.

The 191cm defensive end who weighs in at more than 120kg is preparing for his second and final season at Washington State University.

He’s hoping to use this upcoming season to press his case to be drafted into the NFL in next year’s draft.

“Like all college football players, (we) all dream of that opportunity to play professionally, and become financially stable,” he told 1 NEWS.

A spot in the professional game would complete a remarkable rise for Aiolupotea-Pei, who only took up the game as a 16-year-old.

"I had a few expectations, a few goals for myself, fell a tiny bit short of it, but still tremendously happy with how I played, and what I accomplished."

Part of Aiolupotea-Pei’s achievements was winning the Alamo Bowl, one of college football’s prestigious post-season events, in front of a crowd of more than 60,000.

"Some college games sell out more than professional NFL games, It's crazy. You can't hear the person next to you. You can feel when people jump, you can feel all of that."

Not only did Aiolupotea-Pei play in that showpiece event, but as a defensive lineman he also made a highlight reel play.

"My favourite moment was getting a sack - I sacked the quarterback,” he recalled.

Among the many sacrifices he’s making, having to leave his family in Porirua to chase his dream thousands of kilometres is among the hardest.

"There are times when it surely does get tough, when you see the other players get to be with their families, but I also feel like it's added motivation."