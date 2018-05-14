 

Kiwi George Bennett remains in sixth after latest stage of Giro d'Italia

Nelson cyclist George Bennett has finished 12th on the latest stage of the Giro d'Italia to maintain his sixth place overall.

GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo - during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9.

Source: Getty

The overall race leader Englishman Simon Yates launched a stinging attack in the final phase of the 156km 11th stage to extend his overall lead to 47 seconds over defending champion Dutch Tom Dumoulin.

Bennett sits two minutes and six seconds behind Yates.

Yates and Dumoulin, the two favourites for the pink jersey, were part of the initial breakaway on the stage from Assisi to Osimo near the Adriatic coast.

Yates made his move in the final 1.5 kilometres to finish two seconds ahead of Dumoulin, while Italy's Davide Formolo finished third.

Stage 12 is a 214km ride to Imola.

