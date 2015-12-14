Kiwi freeskier Jossi Wells fails to defend slopestyle title at X Games

Source:NZN
New Zealand freeskier Jossi Wells has fallen short in his bid for back-to-back slopestyle gold medals at the Winter X Games in Colorado.
Wells could only manage ninth with a modest performance in Aspen, with 2016 bronze medallist Oystein Braten of Norway powering to victory.
Winter Olympian Wells was sixth-best after the first run with a score of 70.66.
Last away for the second run of the 12-man final, he crashed in pursuit of Braten's winning score of94.33.
New Zealand have already claimed a surprise medal at the high-profile event.
Christchurch 17-year-old Miguel Porteous clinched silver in the men's superpipe on Friday when a host of big names succumbed to crashes.
