Kiwi freeskier Jossi Wells fails to defend slopestyle title at X Games

New Zealand freeskier Jossi Wells has fallen short in his bid for back-to-back slopestyle gold medals at the Winter X Games in Colorado.

Wells could only manage ninth with a modest performance in Aspen, with 2016 bronze medallist Oystein Braten of Norway powering to victory.

Winter Olympian Wells was sixth-best after the first run with a score of 70.66.

Last away for the second run of the 12-man final, he crashed in pursuit of Braten's winning score of94.33.

New Zealand have already claimed a surprise medal at the high-profile event.