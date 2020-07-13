'Kiwi football' - ESPN writer speculates about moving NFL season to New Zealand amid pandemic

A senior American football writer has speculated that New Zealand could host the NFL season as Covid-19 continues to throw US sport into turmoil.

The NFL season, scheduled to start in early September, could be disrupted by the pandemic as the USA continues to find itself at the centre of the spread of Covid-19.

According to USA Today, of the more than 230,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported to the World Health Organisation yesterday, the USA accounted for 29 per cent of those with over 66,000 positive tests.

In order to resume sport in any capacity, American codes have been forced to take drastic action in order to return to playing and ensure revenue from lucrative TV deals.

The NFL, which boasts a multi-billion dollar broadcast deal in the US, is yet to finalise any plans to restart their league.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons' Podcast, senior ESPN writer Mina Kimes raised the idea of bringing the NFL down under, due to New Zealand's success against coronavirus.

"What have you heard of the NFL having their season in like New Zealand or something?" Kimes asked.

Simmons was receptive to the idea.

"Have you heard that?" Simmons responded.

“No, incredibly irresponsible speculation by me,” Kimes said.

“Oh I loved it, that was great,” Simmons said.

"I feel like New Zealand would reject us, though it'd be the greatest advertisement for New Zealand, which is gorgeous."

"That could be the NFL in New Zealand, Kiwi football."

Moving an entire sporting league isn't uncommon at the moment, with the NBA relocating 22 teams to Walt Disney World in Florida, preparing to resume the halted 2019/20 season behind closed doors at the end of this month.