Kiwi fighter Mark Hunt to sue UFC, Brock Lesnar

Kiwi UFC fighter Mark Hunt has reportedly launched a lawsuit against the UFC, president Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar.

Kiwi UFC fighter Mark Hunt. Source: Photosport

The heavyweight fighter filed his civil suit in Nevada District Court on Tuesday, alleging the defendants "affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit", ESPN reported.

Hunt has been in dispute with the UFC since losing to Lesnar in July 2016, after Lesnar failed multiple drug tests following the bout.

The Kiwi fighter is now seeking damages of over NZ$1m from the UFC as a result.

Because the bout between the two was decided by way of decision, the result was later changed to no contest after Lesnar's failed tests were made public.

Lesnar was handed a one-year ban, along with a fine of NZ$357,000, however Hunt believes the sanctions do not go far enough.