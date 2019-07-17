Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France confirmed for UFC return

Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France will have another chance to impress in the UFC, added to the card for ESPN's Fight Night in Shenzen, China on August 31.

With two victories from his two UFC fights so far, the 26-year old Aucklander has been forced out of action with a wrist injury suffered in February this year in his win over Raulian Paiva.

However, now fit and firing on all cylinders once again, Kara-France will face off against American Mark De La Rosa at the end of August.

De La Rosa, 24, will drop down a weight division to flyweight for the fight against the Kiwi, having competed as a bantamweight in his last two fights.