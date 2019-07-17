TODAY |

Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France confirmed for UFC return

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France will have another chance to impress in the UFC, added to the card for ESPN's Fight Night in Shenzen, China on August 31.

With two victories from his two UFC fights so far, the 26-year old Aucklander has been forced out of action with a wrist injury suffered in February this year in his win over Raulian Paiva.

However, now fit and firing on all cylinders once again, Kara-France will face off against American Mark De La Rosa at the end of August.

De La Rosa, 24, will drop down a weight division to flyweight for the fight against the Kiwi, having competed as a bantamweight in his last two fights.

France is currently ranked 11th in the UFC's flyweight division, while De La Rosa sits at 15th.

Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
2
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
3
Coles said the squad will give Argentina the respect they deserve in the Rugby Championship opener.
Dane Coles determined not to be part of first All Blacks squad to lose to Pumas after 's***' 2016 loss to Ireland
4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'
5
Less than 24 hours after the final, the Black Caps skipper is finding the silver lining.
Despite World Cup anguish, brave Kane Williamson still able to crack jokes and smile with media
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
1 NEWS

Kiwi marathoner Zane Robertson eyes global glory after record-breaking debut
01:34
Prudence Fowler, 16, is being hailed as the next Sarah Ulmer.

'I like to be the best' - Kiwi teen out to dominate after career-threatening tumour
1 NEWS

'F***in' ghetto Jesus!' - Stunned Israel Adesanya stops interview in colourful fashion after seeing UFC fighter’s flying knee KO
1 NEWS

MMA world floored by UFC fighter’s flying knee, fastest knockout in history