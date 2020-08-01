Kiwi family celebrate 80 years of famous Little Avondale Stud farm

The first of August marks a significant day in the Southern Hemisphere, the day that every thoroughbred horse clocks up another year.

For one of New Zealand's oldest breeding studs though, this year brings up a special milestone, with the Wairarapa's Little Avondale Stud celebrating its 80th anniversary.

First established by Alister and Nancy Williams in 1940, the stud has changed hands through to the second generation of Buzz and Suzie Williams and it is now owned by Sam and his wife, Catriona.

Away from racing and breeding, Little Avondale has employed more than 600 staff over the years, with equal pride in how the handlers progress.

"We have staff that come with no confidence. They leave with confidence," Sam Williams told 1 NEWS.

"Why? Not Buzz and myself. We teach them skills, but horses teach them confidence."

Currently with three busy breeding stallions, Little Avondale don't have any intent on slowing down.

"There used to be seven studs when Buzz was standing stallions.

"Now we're one of only two of three south of Taupo, and that's sad."

Despite the shortage in quantity though, there's no lacking in quality, with the high standards passed down with each generation.

Over the years, Little Avondale have tasted Melbourne Cup success, as well as selling Australasia's first $100,000 yearling.