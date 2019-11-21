Kiwi equestrian great Sir Mark Todd to be honoured at This Is Your Life function

New Zealand's greatest equestrian eventer Sir Mark Todd has returned home four months after calling time on his hugely successful time in the saddle.

The 63-year-old was the star turn, running an eventing master class, to open a four-day long equestrian festival in Auckland - Equitana Auckland.

“It’s something a little bit different, coming into a situation like this with riders that you don’t know and horses but it’s good and hopefully a bit educational for people who are here,” Sir Mark said.

Sir Mark will be honoured at a "This Is Your Life" equestrian function tonight, 35 years after being the first New Zealander to be celebrated on the television series.

“I think there is quite a few people from my career turning up, it should be a fun night,” he said.