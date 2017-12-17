 

Kiwi duo of Drysdale, Manson through to Rowing World Cup semi-finals

Kiwi rowers Mahe Drysdale and Robbie Manson are on course for a World Cup final showdown, with the duo both getting through to the regatta semi-finals in Lucerne.

Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson.

On the opening day in Switzerland, both Drysdale and Manson stormed home in their heats, before getting through their respective quarter-finals.

Drysdale in particular shone, posting the quickest time in the heats, before a second place finish behind Czech Republic rival Ondrej Synek.

Manson on the other hand closed out his quarter-final with victory, seeing off competition from Lithuania's Mindaugas Griskonis with a time of 6:55.66.

The pair will compete in their semi-finals tonight.

