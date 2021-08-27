Kiwi duo come up short of medals in Paralympics time trial

Nicole Murray and Anna Taylor have missed out on the podium in the women's 500m time trial in the C4-5 class at the Paralympic Games.

Nicole Murray. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi duo competed in an 11-strong field at Izu Velodrome on Friday evening.

Murray was the sixth cyclist to compete in the final and posted a respectable time of 37.657. Taylor had earlier posted a factored time of 38.713.