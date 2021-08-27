TODAY |

Kiwi duo come up short of medals in Paralympics time trial

Source: 1 NEWS

Nicole Murray and Anna Taylor have missed out on the podium in the women's 500m time trial in the C4-5 class at the Paralympic Games.

Nicole Murray. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi duo competed in an 11-strong field at Izu Velodrome on Friday evening.

Murray was the sixth cyclist to compete in the final and posted a respectable time of 37.657. Taylor had earlier posted a factored time of 38.713.

Murray's time put her in the gold medal position with five riders to go, but she eventually finished sixth while Taylor came in eighth.

