Kiwi cyclists endure tough night at Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand's track cyling team have had a rough night at the Izu Veledrome on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sam Webster at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

New Zealand had five entries in tonight's action but Callum Saunders was the only Kiwi cyclist to have any success.

Saunders managed to progress straight to the quarter-finals of the men's keirin after finishing second in his heat.

The same couldn't be said for Sam Webster though, who finished fourth in his heat and was sent to the repechages

In the repechage, Webster had to finish inside the top two of a field of five to advance but finished up with a heartbreaking third place result after being pipped by Suriname's Jair Tjon En Faby by 0.003 seconds for second place.

It wasn't the only photo finish the New Zealanders were on the tough side of this evening.

Ellesse Andrews was knocked out of the women's sprint this evening after losing by the slimmest of margins in both the quarter-finals heat and repechage races.

The 21-year-old first lost to Canada's Kelsey Mitchell by 0.005 seconds before Ukraine's Olena Starikova pipped her in the repechage later in the evening by 0.007 seconds to advance.

New Zealand also struggled in the men's madison with Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong finishing 11th in the race.