Kiwi cyclist Sam Webster pips teammate Ethan Mitchell to retain Oceania sprint title

New Zealander Sam Webster has defended his men's sprint title, beating compatriot and best mate Ethan Mitchell 2-0 in the final at the Oceania track cycling championships in Cambridge.

In the semi-finals, Mitchell earlier downed top-seeded Australian Matthew Glaetzer, who had broken the New Zealand all-comers record in qualifying.

He prevailed in two straight rides, coming from behind both times.

Webster, in his first major competition of the season, also needed just two rides to get past Australian Jacob Schmid.

Coach Anthony Peden said Webster and Mitchell had come out fired up for the home crowd on Wednesday's second last night of racing.

"The Australians came here in fantastic form," he said.

"But we've put together some world-class performances on the track over the last three days, so I'm pretty happy."

Peden said the Australians had done better in qualifying, but Webster and Mitchell were tactically astute in their semi-finals, while Webster was dominant in the title decider.