TODAY |

Kiwi cyclist Sam Bewley opens up over heart-breaking exit from Tour de France

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi cyclist Sam Bewley has opened up over his heart-breaking exit from the Tour de France

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist crashed out in his maiden tour with a broken wrist in stage 10. Source: 1 NEWS

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist crashed out in his maiden tour with a broken wrist in stage 10.

“You really want to get to Paris - such an iconic stage and it’s what you dream about as a cyclist. Really gutted to not be able to get to Paris this year, but makes me really hungry to have another shot of it and one day get there,” he said.

Bewley showed off his new arm gear. He's currently in Spain waiting on scans and surgery.

The Kiwi is now more than ever missing the comforts of home.

“If my parents were there it would have been even better to go to Paris and then be able to share a beer with them after the last stage. If they were here now they could help with the cooking maybe and the washing maybe,” a laughing Bewley said.

Other Sport
UK and Europe
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:52
Kiwi UFC champ Israel Adesanya dubbed 'Run-esanya' by next opponent
2
'Labour’s failure to act' - Rugby Championship, to be held in Australia, becomes election fodder
3
Australian rugby league captain's cousin dies after head injury suffered in first grade debut
4
All Blacks great Kieran Read on cusp of achieving long-held 'dream' this weekend
5
Barretts to provide Bulls with All Black starpower as Jordie debuts for boyhood province
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:53

Dame Dianna Rigg, Game of Thrones, Avengers, Bond actress, dies aged 82
02:01

The Rolling Stones to take over iconic London street with merchandise store
02:03

New fire breaks out in overcrowded refugee camp on Greek island

Anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize