Kiwi cyclist Sam Bewley opens up over heart-breaking exit from Tour de France

Kiwi cyclist Sam Bewley has opened up over his heart-breaking exit from the Tour de France

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist crashed out in his maiden tour with a broken wrist in stage 10.

“You really want to get to Paris - such an iconic stage and it’s what you dream about as a cyclist. Really gutted to not be able to get to Paris this year, but makes me really hungry to have another shot of it and one day get there,” he said.

Bewley showed off his new arm gear. He's currently in Spain waiting on scans and surgery.

The Kiwi is now more than ever missing the comforts of home.