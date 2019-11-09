Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink defends his Tour of Southland title

Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink has successfully defended his Tour of Southland crown this afternoon in Invercargill, emulating some of the sport's biggest names with the achievement.

The Christchurch rider started the seventh and final stage - 77 kilometres from Winton to Invercargill- with a commanding overall lead and maintained that to win by just over two and a half minutes.

It was the tenth time Vink had competed in the cycling classic and he became the ninth rider to win multiple Southland titles.

“Pretty tired but pretty satisfied, it’s been a massive week for me but also my whole team, everyone has done such a good job this week and we’ve got a lot to be proud of and celebrate tonight,” Vink said.