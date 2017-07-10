Kiwi cyclist George Bennett surges into 10th place at Tour de France

Leading Kiwi road cyclist George Bennett has surged into 10th place overall in the Tour de France following a dramatic ninth stage.

Bennett improved 14 places on general classification after crossing the line seventh in the mountainous 181km stage from Nantua to Chambery in eastern France.

Team LottoNL-Jumbo rider Bennett was at the head of a five-man group who finished just over a minute behind a leading group of six as the field fragmented over the closing kilometres.

The stage was won by Colombian Rigoberto Uran in a group which featured tour leader Chris Froome.

Briton Froome is increasingly favoured to notch a fourth Tour win after two of his rivals exited the tour on Sunday.

George Bennett of New Zealand riding for Team Lotto NL-Jumbo rides during stage five of the 2017 Le Tour de France. Source: Getty

Australian Richie Porte and Welshman Geraint Thomas both crashed out on slippery descents, marring the most difficult stage of the tour so far.

After a solid performance through the first week Bennett stayed safe and underlined his climbing ability on seven categorised climbs.

However, the 27-year-old's hopes were also dented to a degree by the withdrawal of two teammates, Dutch pair Robert Gesink and Jos Van Emden, who failed to finish.

It is Bennett's first major race since winning the Tour of California in May, becoming the first Kiwi to notch a World Tour win.

Last year he also made history by becoming the first Kiwi to finish in the top 10 of a Grand Tours, placing 10th in the Tour of Spain.

Three other Kiwis, all support riders, are among the 181 riders remaining in the field, more than an hour behind Froome.