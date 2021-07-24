TODAY |

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett 'pretty disappointed' after missing podium

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz has battled the heat, hills and rivals hot on his tail to win the men's cycling road race this evening.

It was an impressive performance, given the Ecuadorians only had two riders in the race, up against much larger teams from Spain, Italy, Belgium and others.

The 28-year-old won Giro d'Italia in 2019 and finished third at the Tour de France this year.

While he crossed the line over a minute in front, the battle for silver and bronze had to be decided by a photo finish after a group of riders sprinted for the line.

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics Source: Associated Press

Belgium's Wout van Aert was confirmed as the silver medallist, ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Podacar.

New Zealand's George Bennett finished in 26th, six minutes and 20 seconds behind Carapaz, while fellow Kiwi Patrick Bevin did not finish.

Bennett was clearly disappointed with his performance, admitting he "just didn't have it" on the day.

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett competes in the road race at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

"It was a tough day, it happens, bad legs. I got really squeezed at the bottom of the climb there and the gap opened. I was dangling on the back and just couldn't make the front group. It's disappointing," he said.

